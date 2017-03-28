Police: NC man passes out drunk on golf course, leaves baby in car

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – An intoxicated man passed out on the green at the Corbin Hills golf course Monday afternoon, leaving a 1-year-old child in an unlocked car in the parking lot and two other children waiting on him at another golf course, Salisbury police said.

According to the report, police were called to Corbin Hills golf course just after 5 p.m. Callers said a man was sitting in a car in the parking lot throwing beer cans out of the window.

When officers arrived they say they found John Mathew Ramsey, 37, of Advance, passed out on a nearby green, and a child in the car.

Police later determined that Ramsey was supposed to be picking up two other children who were at a school function at McCanless Golf Course.

Ramsey was uncooperative and got into a fight with officers as they tried to take him into custody, police say. Later, officers were not able to fingerprint or photograph Ramsey due to his “belligerent” condition.

Ramsey was later processed and charged with assault on a government official and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.

