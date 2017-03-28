Police seek help finding missing Fayetteville teen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a missing teen who vanished over the weekend.

Kaylie Lynn Bales, 15, was last seen Saturday, according to Fayetteville police.

Bales is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Bales was carrying a pink book bag when she was last seen along the 6800 block of Cinnamon Creek Circle, police said.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of  Kaylie Lynn Bales, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detective S. Conrad with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-9886, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted by visiting http://www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org/send_a_tip.aspx and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

