SC police release sketch of armed robbery suspect

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington police are searching for two men who officers said robbed a man of his wallet in the parking lot of a Circle K gas station.

The victim told officers he was walking to his car around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1001 South Governor Williams Highway in Darlington. The victim says two men came up to him, one of which was holding a gun and demanded his wallet.

The victim says the two men were around 19 years old.

He told police the gunman was a heavy set man with small dreads, and the other man was tall with a medium build. The robbers were last seen running north on South Main Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Darlington City Police Department Investigations Unit. (843) 398-4026.