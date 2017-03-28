UNC fans show up at Dean Dome to send the team off to Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Fans of all sizes and ages packed outside the Dean Dome on Tuesday afternoon to send off the Tar Heels to the Final Four.

And the fans are hoping for a different result than last year’s loss in the championship game.

“We haven’t really gotten over it (and) we still don’t like Villanova,” one fan said.

For fans like Martha Brooks, this isn’t her first time sending the team off to the Final Four.

““I’ve been cheering for them since 1968,” Brooks said.

For other fans like 10-year-old Hazel Grine, this is their first send-off.

“No, I’ve never been — mom!” she said.

Grine is a little bitter her mom didn’t take her last year to the send-off.

She says this year she will be good luck for the team.

Other fans like Quincy Godwin say the location of the Final Four game is a sign the Tar Heels are destined for victory.

“We’re going to grab the title from the ashes — Phoenix,” he said.

Even if he can’t remember the name the idea is there — Tar Heel fans have all the faith in their team.