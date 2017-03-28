Vehicles damaged after rocks thrown from Vance County overpass

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for throwing rocks off an overpass on Interstate 85 and smashing the windows of at least four trucks.

The Chex truck stop in Henderson said it started Sunday night when a truck driver came in shaken up. He said that truck driver’s windshield was broken, likely by a large piece of asphalt.

They told CBS North Carolina that pieces of glass were found in that truck’s cab and sleeper.

Then on Monday, the owners of Chex truck stop said three more drivers came in.

The incidents are happening at night on Interstate 85 between Middleburg and Henderson.

“It’s kind of dangerous. You know you could cause a bad accident,” Larry Jones, a truck driver said.

“You could end up getting someone killed,” Scott Janz, a truck driver said.

Fortunately, no one has been injured. The owners of Chex said the drivers have been lucky.

“I don’t understand what people have against us when we’re the ones that deliver what they need daily to live.” Bobby Dean, a truck driver said.

The Vance County Sheriff’s Office told CBS North Carolina that the State Highway Patrol was investigating the incidents. We called and emailed them but still haven’t heard back.