Wayne County manhunt has tie to missing Raleigh man, authorities say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wayne County manhunt has turned up unexpected connections to a Raleigh missing persons case, officials said.

Police packed Samantha Atkinson’s neighborhood Monday evening.

“They try to kill you, they try to rob you, what is Goldsboro coming to right now?” she asked.

She added, “They came and rode around the neighborhood and was telling us to look out for this guy, a bald headed guy with a dirty white shirt on. He was running because he shot somebody over some shoes, and I was like, ‘What?'”

Investigators said the shooting happened during a robbery in a gas station parking lot on U.S. 70.

“A man has met some people there reportedly to sell some shoes, but something happened there where the guy got out of the car and actually shot into the car,” Maj. Tom Effler of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The robbery drove off, but deputies later spotted his car nearby, Effler said. They chased him and he crashed into some trees, then got out of the car and ran off, the major said.

A search that involved dogs and helicopters failed to turn up the man.

Investigators removed the car over night and determined it belongs to a Justice Lyons.

Lyons, of Raleigh, has been reported missing. He was last seen in Goldsboro two weeks ago.

But the description of the suspect in Monday’s shooting doesn’t match him, and authorities have said they don’t believe he’s the robber.

“Lyons’ description is he’s got dreadlocks,” Effler said. “This guy’s pretty much bald or real short, close haircut.”

Deputies are asking anyone who spots the robber to call 911, but urge people not to approach him, as he’s considered armed and dangerous.