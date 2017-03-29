4 ejected, 1 killed in crash at end of NC Highway Patrol chase

POLKTON, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and two other injured in a Anson County crash late Tuesday at the end of a chase involving a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Just before midnight, a trooper attempted to stop a Dodge minivan for speeding on U.S. 74 in Union County, the Highway Patrol reported.

The van’s driver did not stop and led the trooper on a chase that entered neighboring Anson County.

At that point, the Highway Patrol said the trooper used a precision immobilization technique to end the pursuit.

The van’s driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned – ejecting the driver and three passengers.

The van’s driver and two passengers were transported for medical care in Charlotte. One of the ejected passengers died at the scene, the Highway Patrol said.

“The loss of life that occurred is tragic for everyone involved”, said Col. Glenn McNeill, commander of the State Highway Patrol.

The State Highway Patrol’s RECON team and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.