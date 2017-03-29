8 charged in NC online child sex operation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Eight men were arrested in an undercover operation where police said they tried to meet a child for sex.

According to the Lincolnton Police Department, the offenders agreed to meet the minors in Lincolnton to have an “unlawful sexual relationship.”

The men were arrested following a three-month undercover operation where detectives portrayed a child on social media, officers say.

All of the men were charged with one count of soliciting a child for an unlawful sex act by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

The suspects are being held in the Lincoln County Jail under separate bonds.

More charges are possible, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.