An Orange County house divided between Gonzaga and UNC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One is a die-hard Tar Heel. The other, a proud Bulldog.

This isn’t the first sports-related debate for Dianne Cates and John Egger after 15 years of marriage.

Egger attended Gonzaga while Cates went to North Carolina.

And there could be more in the event of a UNC/Gonzaga NCAA championship game.

“That’s a problem. That’s a huge problem. So we have our little family issues going on with that,” Cates said.

The numbers tell the story.

The Tar Heels have been to the NCAA Tournament 47 times. Gonzaga has gone dancing 19 times.

“UNC is so talented and so well coached, but Gonzaga is extremely hungry,” Egger said.

While living in the Tar Heel state, Egger still gets love when he shows his pride outside.

“Gonzaga has such a huge fan base, not alumni but fans. I wear my Gonzaga shirt around and people love it. ‘Hey man, did you go to Gonzaga?’” he said.

Despite the few arguments, both say they really support the other’s team.

“I’m a big Tar Heel fan, except for when they play Gonzaga of course. And she’s a big Gonzaga fan, except for when they play Tar Heels,” Egger said.

If the two teams end up playing each other?

“You better not ask me that question. I want the Tar Heels to win, but I will not be surprised if the Zags win because they are that strong,” Cates said.