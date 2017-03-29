Bill would help create new state park in Southeast NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A bill filed in the North Carolina General Assembly looks to help create a new state park and three new state natural areas.

House Bill 353 aims to create the Black River State Park along the river that runs through Sampson, Bladen and Pender counties.

The Black River’s cypress groves are home to some of the oldest trees in the eastern U.S., North Carolina State Parks said.

The three state natural areas would be created in McDowell, Bertie and Robeson counties.

State natural areas are created to protect the lands for its scientific and ecological value, N.C. State Parks said.

The proposed natural areas are:

Bob’s Pocket State Natural Area in McDowell County. The Foothills Conservancy would assist in acquiring around 2,900 acres.

Warwick Mill Bay State Natural Area in Robeson County would be created with the help of the Audubon North Carolina and The Conservation Fund. The nearly 1,000 acres would offer a breeding habitat for many species of waterbirds.

Salmon Creek State Natural Area in Bertie County. Artifacts contected to the “Lost Colony” has been found on this site.

N.C. State Parks said passing the bill would allow the Division of Parks and Recreation to purchase or accept donation of property for that purpose.

Funding would be sought through the state Parks and Recreation and Clean Water Management trust funds and perhaps the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The primary sponsors of HB353 are Rep. Josh Dobson (R-Avery), William D. Brisson (D-Bladen), Brenden H. Jones (R-Bladen), and Howard J. Hunter, III (D-Bertie).

In 2016, 18.8 million people visited North Carolina State Parks, a nine percent increase over the 17.3 million visitors in 2015, according to the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation.