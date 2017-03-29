Border officials seize nearly two tons of cocaine from speedboat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WNCN) — U.S. Customs and Board Protection agents seized more than a ton and a half of cocaine after shooting out the engine of a fleeing speedboat near Puerto Rico on Monday, authorities said.

Agents seized bales containing 3,545 pounds of cocaine and a 9mm semiautomatic Glock pistol with 18 rounds of ammunition.

Wilson Cuevas-Alcántara, Evelio Rivera-Jiménez, Tairo Martínez-De Rosario and Juan C. Rodríguez have been charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Monday night, a patrol plane crew spotted a vessel about 40 miles off of Dorado, Puerto Rico, traveling without navigation lights, officials said.

A CBP boat and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel were sent to catch the lightless boat.

The Customs and Border Protection boat used lights, sirens and verbal commands to try to get the boat to stop, but it would not, according to a news release. The agents then fired warning shots, but the vessel kept going, so the CBP officers fired “six disabling rounds to the vessel engines.”

Two men were caught on board the boat. Two others, who had jumped overboard during the chase, were picked up by the Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Maritime Unit.

A search of the speedboat turned up 48 bales containing 1,449 bricks of a substance that field tested positive as cocaine.

CBP officials estimated value of the cocaine at $48 million.

Federal agents are continuing to investigate.