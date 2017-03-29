Cary’s Waldo Rood Blvd. reopens after water main break

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A section of Waldo Rood Boulevard near Cary Parkway reopened after a water main break closed the road for three days starting Monday morning, according to Town of Cary officials.

The water main break closed off the section of Waldo Rood Boulevard that stretches from Cary Parkway to MacArthur Drive, the Town of Cary’s Deanna Hawkes said.

The portion of the road impacted by the break began to dip following the break and was unsafe for cars to drive on, she said.

The 30-inch water break occurred around 8 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

Town officials said around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday that the road would be ready for Thursday morning’s commute.