Chase ending in crash closes US 64 for 2 hours

By Published: Updated:
Image from Nash County Sheriff's Office.

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a Wednesday afternoon chase ended in a crash.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 at exit 459 between 64-Alternate and N.C. 58.

A black Mercedes SUV with Virginia tags was flipped on its roof after the crash, according to a photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Deputies say the accident forced them to close part of the highway while they investigated.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours and reopened around 7 p.m.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were detained following the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s