Chase ending in crash closes US 64 for 2 hours

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says a Wednesday afternoon chase ended in a crash.

The incident happened on the eastbound lanes of U.S. 64 at exit 459 between 64-Alternate and N.C. 58.

A black Mercedes SUV with Virginia tags was flipped on its roof after the crash, according to a photo from the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the accident forced them to close part of the highway while they investigated.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for about two hours and reopened around 7 p.m.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were detained following the incident.