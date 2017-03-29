Cooper, House Republican leadership reach last-minute deal to repeal HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican leadership in the North Carolina House of Representatives reached a tentative agreement to repeal House Bill 2 late Wednesday afternoon.

The deal was being discussed by both Republicans and Democrat House members in their respective caucuses as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It was not immediately clear whether the deal had the support of a majority of either caucus.

Multiple sources tell WBTV the deal reached between Cooper and House Speaker Tim Moore would repeal HB2, re-set bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards and also include a moratorium preventing local governments from passing their own non-discrimination ordinances through at least 2020.

The agreement did not include a referendum requirement on local non-discrimination ordinances nor any language regarding religious freedom, the sources said.

News of the new repeal deal comes just hours before a deadline imposed by the NCAA that required state leaders to repeal HB2 or lose the opportunity to host any college championships for the next five years.

The NCAA will announce basketball championship sites on Thursday.

The new deal also comes less than 24 hours after Moore and Senate Republican leader Phil Berger hastily called a press conference to announce their caucuses were prepared to agree to a deal in principal they claimed was first put forth by Cooper until, they said, the Governor retracted his offer.

Despite Tuesday’s finger pointing, both Cooper and Moore said they were still hopeful a deal could get done.

A timeline for considering any legislation as a result of the deal reached between Cooper and Republicans late Wednesday afternoon was unclear as of early evening.