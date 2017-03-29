Downtown Raleigh apartments near massive fire hire security after 2 thefts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One apartment building damaged by a massive downtown Raleigh fire has had to hire extra security after two residents were the victim of thefts in the wake of the blaze.

It will likely take months for residents of the Link Apartments Glenwood South and apartments in the Quorum Center to all return home after a massive fire burned adjacent structure on March 16.

Owners say about 196 residents were forced out of the Link building. Link management has had to hire four off-duty Raleigh police officers to provide round-the-clock security after two tenants reported items were stolen.

A woman reported that a $3,000 engraved watch was stolen sometime between March 17 and March 22, and a man reported that a variety of items, ranging from $20 in change to a portable speaker, were taken sometime between March 22 and March 26, according to police reports. The items taken from the man’s apartment had a combined value of about $580.

As the fire roared, two things happened: The Harrington street side of the Link building had windows broken and the intense heat set off the sprinkler system.

Owners say that 25 percent of the building’s nearly 200 units were damaged

Since that time, damage restoration crews, electricians and other contractors have worked long hours and even weekends to get the building ready for occupancy.

The owners are now waiting for building inspector approval to allow most tenants back in the building. They’re hoping that approval will happen Friday.

The owners of the Link booked blocks of room at three hotels for evacuated residents who had no place to stay.