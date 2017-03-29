Durham fire crews save dog after blaze damages home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews saved a dog who was stuck in a Durham house fire on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at 10:39 a.m. at 508 Windcrest Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

The neighbor told authorities that dogs were possibly inside the home.

The fire began in a laundry room on the first floor and spread out a window to a bedroom on the second floor, officials said.

“A dog was rescued by the crew of Engine 6 who were assigned to rescue,” fire officials said. “The dog was conscious and agitated, but firefighters were able to begin oxygen therapy using a mask specially designed for animals.”

Fire crews took the dog to the Veterinary Specialty Hospital of the Carolinas in the Hope Valley Commons shopping center.

The fire, which was under control in about 20 minutes, damaged both floors at the rear of the house and caused smoke damage throughout the house.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunction of the dryer,” officials said.

One child and an adult were displaced by the fire.