Fayetteville man charged in cold-case rape

(Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police say they have charged a man in a 2005 rape.

Patrick Jermaine McLean, 39, of the 2000 block of Mango Circle, is facing two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of second-degree sex offense.

He was an acquaintance of the victim at the time of the crime, police said. The rape happened Sept. 9, 2005, according to authorities.

McLean is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center. His bond is $15,000 secured.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to call Det. J. Benazzi with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 257-3668 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.

