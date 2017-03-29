Fayetteville Uber driver says soldier’s punch led to brain injuries

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville Uber driver claims he suffered brain damage after being attacked by a Fort Bragg soldier in February.

Police are now investigating the case and looking for other soldiers who may have played a role.

Vernon Williams, 56, has been in the hospital for 17 days.

Williams said he responded to a requested pickup on Feb. 5, but could not fit the large group into his vehicle, Williams wrote in a criminal complaint.

The group became verbally abusive, according to the complaint.

When he canceled the trip, Williams said he was assaulted.

Williams claims he was punched and called a racial slur.

“He opened the door and said, ‘(expletive), you taking us,’ and I hopped out the car because he swung the door open,” Williams said.

Williams said he was punched in the head and his knee was injured.

“He was kicked. He was punched. He was bitten. He can’t identify the number of people that were attacking him,” said Williams’ attorney, Allen Rogers.

Initially Williams’ face swelled up, but days later, his wife said, he complained of severe headaches and began losing his balance from time to time.

After a CAT scan and MRI, they soon learned Williams had three blood clots on his brain.

“So the doctors said that’s exactly what would have caused this, he said, because he had a blow to the right side of his head, we saw that his brain was shifted to the left side and that’s what would have caused the clots,” Fran Williams said.

Wallace underwent emergency brain surgery to treat the clots.

He’s now recovering at Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center.

Joseph Christopher Sime, 23, is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

Sime is a truck driver for the 82nd Airborne.

In a statement, 82nd Airborne officials said:

“It is our understanding that civilian law enforcement is currently looking into this allegation. The 82nd Airborne Division will, of course, cooperate where appropriate.”