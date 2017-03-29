Funeral procession to be held for NC father, son firefighters killed in fiery crash

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) — Family and fire engines with caskets will circle the fire department during a procession Wednesday for a father and son killed in a crash over the weekend.

Christopher Gragg, 53, and his son Cody Gragg, 23, died in a motor home crash on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68 in Chester County Saturday. The father and son, both volunteer firefighters for Colletsville Fire and Rescue, were on their way to a motorcycle race in Georgia when the wreck happened.

Funeral services will be held in Lenoir at the Lenoir Community Church, then their caskets will be placed on fire trucks and a procession will take them to their final resting place in the Globe Community.

Fire chief Larry Price said the Graggs’ deaths will leave a huge void in the community.

“They wanted to serve their community. Hard to lose them,” Price said.

Price said Cody was starting to devote more time to his motocross career, but when he put on his fire gear, he was always ready to work.

To honor them, a flag was put at half-staff, and firefighters displayed the Graggs’ turnout gear on the hood of a fire truck Sunday, but Price said this tribute does not come close to showing what these two men meant to the community.

Officials are hoping people will line Collettsville road in town to honor the two and say goodbye. The procession should pass by sometime around 3 p.m.

