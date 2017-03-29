Hoke County murder suspect found in Raeford woman’s home, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies in Hoke County have arrested a murder suspect who had been on the run, authorities said Wednesday.

Deputies found Delton D’Wayne Graham on Tuesday at a home in the 500 block of Lemont Drive in Raeford, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

“Delton Graham was located in the residence of Cierra De’Shay Nicole Egerton who sheltered him from Law Enforcement,” she Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Egerton is charged with being an accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Graham is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jonathan Alex Nipper, 38, who was found dead from multiple gunshots to the upper body late Monday night, authorities said.

Another man, Nyrek Moore, 18, of Raeford, has already been charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Deputies believe he drove Graham away from the crime scene, they said.