Human legs found in trash facility

By WCMH Published:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Police are investigating after human remains were found in a trash receptacle at a south Columbus trash facility.

Police were called to the area of 1300 South Columbus Airport Road shortly before 4pm Tuesday after someone reported finding two human legs in the trash. Patrol officers responded and confirmed the discovery.

Columbus police investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

Investigators say there are no known suspects or motives. The case remains under investigation.

