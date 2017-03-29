More than 100 in Raleigh without power following car crash near Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 100 Duke Energy customers in Raleigh are without power after a car crash took down power lines Wednesday morning, according to Raleigh police.

The crash occurred on St. Mary’s Street near Glenwood Avenue in the Carolina Country Club area, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

The outage was first reported just after 5 a.m. and Duke Energy estimates that power will be restored to the more than 140 customers impacted by 7:30 a.m.

The power outage originally affected nearly 350 customers, but power was quickly restored to a little more than 200 of them.

