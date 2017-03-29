Jeep pushed 1 mile by train after collision in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Jeep that got struck by a CSX train on railroad tracks in Dunn was pushed for a mile Wednesday morning, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Bobbitt said.

The collision happened early Wednesday after the Jeep got stuck on the railroad tracks when three men were trying to push the vehicle to a field, Bobbitt said.

The three men were working on the Jeep – which was having mechanical issues – on private property. They attempted to push the Jeep over the tracks to a field and that’s when it got stuck.

Just minutes later, a freight train came through and slammed into the vehicle. The train pushed the vehicle about a mile before coming to a stop.

Bobbitt said that alcohol was involved, but since the men were on private property, not charges will be filed. CSX police could bring their own charges against the men, though.

No one was injured in the incident.