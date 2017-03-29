Lee County teen ‘inappropriately touched’ student at school, deputies say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Lee County student was arrested at school earlier this week after another student was “inappropriately touched,” county officials said.

The incident happened Monday at Bragg Street Academy, Capt. Jeff Johnson of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“A student at Bragg Street Academy reported they were inappropriately touched by another student during school hours,” Jones said.

A school resource officer on the scene arrested a student on Monday, Johnson said.

Oliver Hernandez, 18, of Sanford was charged with sexual battery, according to Johnson.

Hernandez was also charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense and kidnapping, according to Lee County Detention Center records.

He is currently being held on a $205,000 secured bond.

His next court date is scheduled for April 24.