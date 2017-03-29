Man used card stolen in Clayton to buy TVs at Walmart, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) Police are asking the public to help them find a man who they say has used a Clayton woman’s debit card to rack up purchases around the Triangle.

Clayton Police also released photographs they said showed the suspect and another man walking out of a Morrisville Walmart with two televisions purchased with the stolen card.

The purchases were made Feb. 22, 23 and 24 in Durham, Morrisville and the Research Triangle Park area, authorities said.

The man stole a woman’s purse Feb. 19 at Johnston Health Clayton, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call Det. Pat Millar at (919) 550-5341.