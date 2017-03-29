Mebane street named among top 5 ‘2017 Great Places’ in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Clay Street in Mebane was given the “Main Street in the Making” Award Wednesday at the NC League of Municipalities gathering.

Mebane was one of five winners for the 2017 Great Places award – the others were Lewisville, Mooresville, Winston-Salem and Morehead City.

Mebane won their award for the City’s efforts to revitalize the street and make it a main attraction, which has helped with the vitality of downtown Mebane. The street now has restaurants, shops and more that maintain the character of community and historic richness of the city.

Mebane’s Mayor Pro Tem Ed Hooks and a city delegation were in attendance at the ceremony at the North Carolina Legislature. Hooks said it was a great honor that reflects Mebane’s potential for growth.

“Mebane has become a destination and I think a lot of people enjoy what Mebane has to offer- the shops,the restaurants, the antique places all contribute to the success in the City of Mebane,” he said. “I’m very proud of what they do downtown and how they represent Mebane.”