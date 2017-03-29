NC deputy hits and kills pedestrian, officials say

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — A man walking down Rowan Mill Road was killed when he was hit by a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office Tuesday night, according to the Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 10 p.m. as the deputy was operating a marked Chevrolet patrol car.

Rowan Mill Road was closed for several hours while the accident was being investigated. The road has since reopened.

Troopers describe the pedestrian as a Hispanic male in his 30s. His name has not been released.

A woman who does not want to be identified said she and her children drove through the area on Tuesday night just after 10, right after the accident happened on Rowan Mills Road.

“Looked over and there was a man laying like in the ditch, kind of, ” the woman said. “Yeah, I didn’t know what was going on, I just seen the cop on the side of the road just kind of walking around. I asked him if everything was OK and he told us that we just needed to get on down the road.”

No charges have been filed but troopers say they are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.