NC legislators plan news conference about House Bill 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina legislators planned a late Wednesday night news conference to talk about House Bill 2.

Throughout the day on Wednesday there have been ongoing negotiations about repealing the law. The news conference was planned for 10:30 p.m.

The GOP-controlled legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper have been trying to find a way to repeal House Bill 2 before the NCAA decides to leave the state out of hosting championship events through 2022. The NCAA had mentioned a deadline this week.

House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger said Tuesday evening that they had agreed to a plan from Cooper’s office that would repeal HB2 but include other provisions.

Berger said Cooper backed out of that plan.

The House Democratic leader said later there had been no formal offer and called the Republican leaders’ news conference a stunt because the GOP lacks the votes to pass a bill.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report