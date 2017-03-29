NC Marine charged after teen hit, killed while boarding school bus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The driver of a car that struck and killed a Dixon High School student is facing felony charges, according to the district attorney.

Joshua Aaron Block, a 26-year-old Staff Sgt. at Marine Corps Air Station New River, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter and felony passing a stopped school bus.

He is being held in the Onslow County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash was called in around 6:40 a.m. Monday. It happened on Dawson Cabin Road near Stillwood Drive. Troopers arrived on scene about 8:15 a.m.

The initial investigation into the incident indicates that 16-year-old David Palacio was crossing the road to get on a school bus when he was hit by a 1990 Honda Civic operated by Block. Palacio was taken from the scene to Onslow Memorial and died there.

Troopers spent about two-and-a-half hours working the scene.

“if you see the yellow lights come on, start slowing down and planning to stop,” 1st. Sgt. David Oglesby with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. “Go ahead and stop. You don’t have to wait for the stop arm to come out and let the school bus go past you with the yellow lights on instead of waiting for the red lights to slam on brakes.”

Palacio was an accomplished musician and played bass clarinet with the Dixon High School Marching Bulldogs, concert band and wind ensemble. He also ran track for Dixon High School.

Block is an active-duty avionics division chief at Marine Corps Air Station New River, according to a news release from the base. Block was deployed to Afghanistan from December 2009 to July 2010 and to Korea from January 2012 to May 2012.

In addition to tours served at MCAS Miramar (2009 – 2013) and MCAS New River from 2016 to the present, SSgt. Block served as a drill instructor at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island from 2013 to 2016.

For parents of children who ride the bus to and from school every day, an incident like this one is concerning.

“They’re more worried about their time and where they’ve got to be than the safety of others and unfortunately sometimes bad things happen whenever you only care about yourself,” Elizabeth Goodwin, mother of three children who ride the bus, said.

Goodwin says it’s not unusual to see cars passed her children’s stopped bus.

There were 15 students from Dixon High School on the bus at the time. Grief counselors were at the school Monday and Tuesday as needed.

Troopers downloaded information from Block’s car and cell phone at the time of the incident.