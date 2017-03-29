NCAA’s deadline to ‘resolve’ HB2 rapidly approaches

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The General Assembly was busy Wednesday as the NCAA’s deadline to repeal a controversial law quickly approaches.

Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore were seen going back and forth Wednesday between offices meeting with one another.

They also met with Gov. Roy Cooper Tuesday night.

But, for now, House Bill 2 remains.

“We were talking about things that we were talking about three weeks ago and don’t seem to be making progress,” said Rep. Darren Jackson (D-Wake).

Jackson tells CBS North Carolina time is running out before the NCAA makes its decision at noon Thursday – potentially shutting North Carolina out from hosting tournaments and championships through 2022.

“The House and the Senate are both together in terms of what we see as the priorities, the principles that we’re not willing to betray but, at the same time, trying to find a solution,” Moore said.

Moore described the meeting with Cooper as “fine.”

Jackson said he was at the meeting, as well.

“I attempted to calm down and stay quiet and do more listening, which is always a good thing, to hear what people are saying,” Jackson said.

Prior to the meeting, Moore and Berger said they had agreed in principle to repeal proposal offered by Cooper but that the governor later denied making the proposal.

Cooper’s office and Democrats say Republican leaders played a political stunt.

“It’s only Berger and Moore who are trying to tinker around with half fixes that don’t actually get to the point. They’re wasting time,” said Chris Sgro with Equality NC.

Republicans say they want to ensure local governments do not pass ordinances in the future regulating bathroom usage.

Rep. Jeff Tarte filed a bill Wednesday that would repeal HB2 and seeks to have bathroom usage governed the way it was before everything started.