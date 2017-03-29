Pedestrian hit, killed near Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday night near Fayetteville, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A call regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle came in around 8:40 p.m. According to authorities, a man was crossing U.S. Route 301 west near Ivan Drive when he was hit by a vehicle.

The man – who officials have not identified yet – was wearing dark clothing and wasn’t crossing in an area that was legal to cross, a Highway Patrol official said.

The woman whose vehicle hit the pedestrian was not doing anything illegal and was not speeding, authorities said. The driver did not see the man until the last minute, at which point she swerved but still hit him.

The man died on the way to the hospital. The driver is not facing any charges in the incident.