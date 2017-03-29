Residents of Garner apartments have deadline extended for moving out

A community meeting was held Wednesday night at the Wake Baptist Grove Church in Garner. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — There is a brief reprieve for dozens of Wake County residents in danger of losing their homes.

A community meeting was held Wednesday night at the Wake Baptist Grove Church in Garner.

The focus was on helping residents of the Forest Hills Apartments.

The residents learned earlier this month that the new owner planned to renovate the property and would no longer accept public assistance.

They were initially told the change would take effect April 1.

That deadline has now been pushed back to June 15.

“We went all over Garner looking for a place. We went to some parts of Raleigh, looking for a place. Found nothing. Don’t nobody have anything. And if they do they have a waiting list from one to two or three years,” one resident said.

Wake County is now working with several religious leaders trying to find the residents new homes.

They’re encouraging local landlords to accept Section Eight.

