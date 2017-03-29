Tenn. man who sold infant online to undercover agent wanted on charges in NC

By Published:
John David Cain (Greene County Sheriff's Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man who was arrested in Tennessee for attempting to sell his baby on Craigslist is wanted on multiple charges in Wilmington.

RELATED: Tennessee couple sells infant to undercover agent, gets arrested

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment Monday in Greene County, Tenn.

Officials said that the couple meet with an undercover officer last Friday to allegedly sell a 5-month-old baby boy for $3,000 after posting an ad on Craigslist.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Cain faces three outstanding charges in Wilmington.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

He faces an embezzlement charge for allegedly using the company credit card of a Wilmington construction company.

Cain also faces damage to real property and attempted breaking and entering charges in connection to an alleged break-in at Lovitt Motor Company in Wilmington on Aug. 6, 2016.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s