Tenn. man who sold infant online to undercover agent wanted on charges in NC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man who was arrested in Tennessee for attempting to sell his baby on Craigslist is wanted on multiple charges in Wilmington.

John David Cain, 26, and Deanna Lynn Greer, 37, were charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect or endangerment Monday in Greene County, Tenn.

Officials said that the couple meet with an undercover officer last Friday to allegedly sell a 5-month-old baby boy for $3,000 after posting an ad on Craigslist.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Cain faces three outstanding charges in Wilmington.

He faces an embezzlement charge for allegedly using the company credit card of a Wilmington construction company.

Cain also faces damage to real property and attempted breaking and entering charges in connection to an alleged break-in at Lovitt Motor Company in Wilmington on Aug. 6, 2016.

