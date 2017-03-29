UNC band member documents Final Four experience

By Published: Updated:


RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has fought their way to another Final Four and a band member is taking CBS North Carolina along with him.

UNC junior Maverick Hart is one of 30 band members traveling to Phoenix and he is documenting his experience for CBS North Carolina.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Hart, a political science major from Asheville, left with the band Wednesday looking to bring home a championship, or “ship” as Hart called it.

He plays the trumpet and has been a member of the band since his freshman year.

This is his second trip to the Final Four and he said he’s hoping for a better plane ride home this year.

“Go Heels! The ceiling is the roof!” Hart said.

UNC plays Oregon Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

Maverick will be contributing content for CBS North Carolina throughout the week from Phoenix.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s