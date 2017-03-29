UNC band member documents Final Four experience



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has fought their way to another Final Four and a band member is taking CBS North Carolina along with him.

UNC junior Maverick Hart is one of 30 band members traveling to Phoenix and he is documenting his experience for CBS North Carolina.

Hart, a political science major from Asheville, left with the band Wednesday looking to bring home a championship, or “ship” as Hart called it.

He plays the trumpet and has been a member of the band since his freshman year.

This is his second trip to the Final Four and he said he’s hoping for a better plane ride home this year.

“Go Heels! The ceiling is the roof!” Hart said.

UNC plays Oregon Saturday at 8:49 p.m.

Maverick will be contributing content for CBS North Carolina throughout the week from Phoenix.