2 towns in mourning following Rolesville chief’s death



WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two towns are in shock Thursday following the death of Rolesville Police Chief Bobby Langston II.

Langston died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

RELATED: Rolesville police chief found dead

His death left the communities of Rolesville and Wendell struggling to comprehend what happened.

A black ribbon of mourning could be seen on the door of the Rolesville police station and town hall to mark the passing of Langston.

A man who residents say was loved both in this town and in Wendell, where he grew up and worked as a police officer for many years.

“We’re hurting. It’s truly a loss right now,” said Laura Hurley, general manager of Rolesville Sonic. “I feel a little numb to it. I can’t believe it.”

Hurley said when Langston became chief, he made a special effort to introduce himself.

“He came immediately to meet me. He was very positive, very involved and welcomed me to the community. That is very genuine, and that’s a rarity these days, to find that in people,” she said.

Langston grew up in Wendell and was an integral member of the Hephzibah Baptist Church, where he spent years as a Sunday school teacher.

“Just like in this line of work as a police officer, he understood the importance of investing in people, especially children. That was Bobby’s heart,” Pastor Nathan Miller said.

It’s difficult to walk into any store in downtown Wendell and not find someone who knew Langston.

Most were too upset to talk about him on camera to CBS North Carolina.

But Wendell Mayor Virginia Gray, who grew up with Langston, recalled a man involved in many civic activities.

“Bobby was a sweet, wonderful person. He was a helper. He was willing to do anything for anybody. He was president of the PTA. He coached baseball and softball,” Gray said.

Langston will be desperately missed, Gray said. She’s hoping the town can figure out a way to honor his memory at some future date.