51 arrests made in NC’s ‘Operation Spring Sweep’



FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 50 people were arrested as part of “Operation Spring Sweep” that saw the seizure of firearms and drugs, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.

Close to 200 law enforcement officers helped in the operation, including the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fayetteville Police Department.

“Keeping our communities safe requires the collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “No agency can do it alone. This operation is a prime example of that cooperation and we are grateful for the daily support of all our partners.”

A total of 51 arrests were made, including a suspect wanted in the murder of a 2-year-old girl in Florida.

“Operation Spring Sweep” stats:

95 charges cleared

16 illegally possessed firearms seized

74 high-risk probation/parole searches attempted – 52 searches completed

Seizures of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine

Seizure of more than $10,000 in cash

Seven firearms cases to be prosecuted in Federal courts

Participating agencies include:

U.S. Marshals Service

North Carolina Department of Public Safety – Adult Correction

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Fayetteville Police Department

Hope Mills Police Department

Spring Lake Police Department

North Carolina State Highway Patrol

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District NC

Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office

North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center