51 arrests made in NC’s ‘Operation Spring Sweep’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 50 people were arrested as part of “Operation Spring Sweep” that saw the seizure of firearms and drugs, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said.
Close to 200 law enforcement officers helped in the operation, including the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Fayetteville Police Department.
“Keeping our communities safe requires the collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” said North Carolina Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks. “No agency can do it alone. This operation is a prime example of that cooperation and we are grateful for the daily support of all our partners.”
A total of 51 arrests were made, including a suspect wanted in the murder of a 2-year-old girl in Florida.
“Operation Spring Sweep” stats:
- 95 charges cleared
- 16 illegally possessed firearms seized
- 74 high-risk probation/parole searches attempted – 52 searches completed
- Seizures of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine
- Seizure of more than $10,000 in cash
- Seven firearms cases to be prosecuted in Federal courts
Participating agencies include:
- U.S. Marshals Service
- North Carolina Department of Public Safety – Adult Correction
- Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
- Fayetteville Police Department
- Hope Mills Police Department
- Spring Lake Police Department
- North Carolina State Highway Patrol
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
- U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District NC
- Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office
- North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center