Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad suspended

By Published:
Coastal Carolina University (WBTW)

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The entire Coastal Carolina University cheerleading squad has been suspended indefinitely.

A statement from William Plate, Jr., CCU’s vice president of university communication confirmed that the entire squad has been “suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation.”

The university official could not go into detail regarding what type of “conduct” led to the action, nor could Plate explain whether the investigation involves every member of the squad or specific squad members.

As of Thursday evening, the CCU cheerleading webpage had been taken down and the link had been redirected to the CCU spirit team page. It’s unclear, however, when the investigation began. Plate could not estimate how long the process should take.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s