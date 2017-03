DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham County deputy emerged unscathed Thursday evening after crashing a patrol car into a utility pole, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

“A preliminary investigation shows the deputy was making a left turn onto Holloway Street when the patrol car lost traction and the deputy overcorrected, hitting a utility pole,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy wasn’t going to a call when the crash happened, but was on duty.