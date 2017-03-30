Firefighters respond to Raleigh apartment fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire off of New Bern Avenue in eastern Raleigh.
Crews were called out to the fire, which is at an apartment complex near Calumet Avenue near WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park, at about 7:15 p.m.
