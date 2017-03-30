Firefighters respond to Raleigh apartment fire

By Published: Updated:
A fire was burning Thursday night at an apartment complex on Calumet Drive in Raleigh. (Jonathan Rodriguez | CBS North Carolina)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters are responding to a fire off of New Bern Avenue in eastern Raleigh.

Crews were called out to the fire, which is at an apartment complex near Calumet Avenue near WakeMed Raleigh Medical Park, at about 7:15 p.m.

