Florida woman tried to sell pot candy at the beach, deputies say

By WKRG and WNCN staff Published:
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG/WNCN) — A Florida woman was trying to sell candy laced with the marijuana extract THC at the beach on Thursday, deputies said.

Kayla Margaret Martin, 26, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a county park.

A woman told deputies Martin tried to sell her the edibles at the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies located two lollipops and four gummy bears in Martin’s bag,” a statement from the Sheriff’s Office reads. “The gummy bears had melted due to the heat.”

