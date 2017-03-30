Franklin Street means tradition, celebration to Tar Heels fans



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — For the past 40 years Don Pinney has spent his days talking basketball and serving food to fans on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill.

Pinney owns Sutton’s Drug Store. His parents started working at the store in 1958.

“At one time, we were the only place that served burgers on the street,” said Pinney. “So, we kind of just fed the players.”

Sutton’s has been serving up hot meals to Carolina fans for 94 years. Pinney says they closed the pharmacy in 2014, so it does look a little different. But what hasn’t changed throughout the years is the place it holds in the hearts of Tar Heel fans.

“There’s just so much history in Chapel Hill and I think that this drug store encapsulates that really well,” said UNC junior Jack Molloy. “It’s sweet to come here and be a part of that.”

Some Carolina students like Katie Edmiston have been coming to Sutton’s since childhood.

“A lot of it has to do with the fact that it’s been here for so long,” said Edmiston, a senior at UNC. “I just grew up coming here and it really is like a second home.”

It’s also a favorite of many Tar Heels players.

“We have Lennie Rosenbluth that comes in every morning and eats breakfast from the ’57 team,” said Pinney. “On a daily basis we’ll see four or five of the starters come in and eat breakfast.”

Pinney says he’s seen some pretty crazy stuff on Franklin Street over the years.

“The first one that I was old enough to remember which was ’82, and we were in here watching the game, and once we won people stormed the street and the cars parked on the street were flattened like pancakes from people standing on top of them. …It was just chaos.”

So CBS North Carolina asked some students, why do they rush Franklin Street?

“It’s a great way to celebrate with the other 20,000 people that are students here,” said Molloy. “A big university can feel kind of spaced out like you don’t really get to see everyone that goes here and Franklin Street after a win is the coolest way to experience the Carolina community.”

In some years, students rush after Final Four wins. But many students feel the honor is best reserved for championship wins and wins against rival Duke.

“I am superstitious,” said Edmiston.

Some students we spoke with say they blame last year’s loss to Villanova on a group of students rushing Franklin Street after the Tar Heels beat Syracuse in the Final Four.

“Franklin Street is sacred and you don’t waste your rushes to it,” said Molloy.