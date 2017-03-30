Group of UNC students driving 2,100 miles to Phoenix for Final Four

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Some UNC students on Wednesday packed up for the long drive across the country to see their Tar Heels play in Phoenix Arizona in their Final Four game against the Oregon Ducks.

From Chapel Hill it’s more than 2,147 miles to Phoenix, with a drive time of about 32 hours.

One group of UNC students was packing up their rental car Wednesday night and making the trip.

“It will be quite the adventure,” said Alex Pritts.

Pritts is a senior. Last year he chose to stay behind in Chapel Hill for the Final Four game and the finals. He said he doesn’t regret the decision, but is excited to be there in person this year.

However, as far as being prepared for the trip, that was a different story. With less than three hours before Pritt’s expected 2,100 mile trip he still hadn’t started packing.

About a mile away from Pritts’ apartment his trip mates were also preparing for their journey.

Berry, and his roommates were going to keep Pritts company on their trip, but first they needed to wash their laundry.

The group admits they’re not the most organized

“This whole house runs kind of last minute. We have the trip planned but we are chronically late to most things that we do,” said Chester Tortuga.

But the group did plan a head. Before they end up in Phoenix, they will make a pit stop in Texas, and then head up to the Grand Canyon for photo-ops.

They say they have their hotel in Phoenix booked until Monday night and plan to be watching their Tar Heels until the end.