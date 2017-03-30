Meet the newest member of the CBS NC family – Alyssa Corfont’s baby girl!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We here at CBS North Carolina have waited nine months to say this – we’re proud to introduce our viewers and readers to the newest member of our CBS North Carolina family.

Harper Christine was born on Tuesday evening and this beautiful, healthy, bundle of joy is meteorologist Alyssa Corfont and her husband Dan’s first baby.

Harper weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 21 ½ inches long. As you can see, she already has a full head of hair.

Alyssa and Dan didn’t know what they were having until Harper was born.

The family didn’t know if they were celebrating a little boy or a little girl until they walked in to the hospital room to meet her.

Harper’s middle name, Christine, is a family name that has been handed down for three generations and it’s her mom’s middle name as well.

Mom, dad and Harper are all doing well and we here at CBS North Carolina couldn’t be happier for them.