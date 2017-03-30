NC deputy found 7.5 pounds of marijuana in Florida man’s car, authorities say

These items were seized during the stop. (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County sheriff’s deputy seized 7.5 pounds of marijuana and 272 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop Tuesday on Interstate 95, authorities said.

Tyrone L. James, of Hallandale, Florida, was headed north at about 2 p.m. in a Chevrolet SUV when Sgt. C. Boyd pulled him over for speeding, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Boyd suspected criminal behavior, searched the vehicle and found the drugs, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

James has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the purpose of sale and delivery of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and false information to a law enforcement officer.

