North vs South: Who is the REAL Carolina?



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Who would have thought the NCAA Tournament could come down to a border battle?

South Carolina and North Carolina both secured spots in Final Four and could face off for the championship.

The Gamecocks and Tar Heels faced each other in the 1972 tournament with UNC coming away with the 92-69 win.

But to win it all? This would definitely be a first.

But the big question is: Who is the real “Carolina?”

CBS North Carolina hit the streets to find out.

Check out the video above. Now clearly, this is the Tar Heel state, so Gamecock fans are greatly outnumbered.

But they don’t back down!

“If you want the biggest piece of proof you can get, just look at the jerseys,” explained Justin Turner who is part of the Triangle Gamecock Club. “One team has ‘Carolina,’ The other team has ‘North Carolina,’” he said.

But if you talk to true Tar Heel fans in Chapel Hill – they don’t even want to hear it.

“There is only one Carolina, and that’s North Carolina Tar Heels all the way!” said one fan.

If you’re a Gamecock fan, finding sports gear can be tough in the Triangle but CBS North Carolina stopped by Game Day Sports Outlet in Raleigh, which had a plenty of “Carolina” gear for South Carolina and UNC fans.

If you’re looking for a North Carolina crowd, Top of the Hill Restaurant is a popular place for viewing parties.

Plenty of Gamecocks gather at Groucho’s Deli in Raleigh and the Triangle Gamecock Club hosts viewing parties at the Tobacco Road Café.