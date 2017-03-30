Police: Man wanted in Goldsboro armed robbery, police chase is ‘armed and dangerous’

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are looking for an armed and dangerous suspect in connection with an armed robbery and police chase that occurred Monday afternoon.

According to police, Ricky Terrell Ward, 33, of Mt. Olive, robbed at gunpoint a man and his female friend who were riding in Ward’s car. The man and his passenger did not know Ward, police said.

The robbery occurred at the Speedway/McDonald’s at 1501 W. U.S. Route 70 around 12:30 p.m. Police said that the man resisted Ward’s robbery attempt and that’s when a shot was fired. Nobody was struck by the bullet, but the man and his friend got out of the vehicle and Ward drove away.

The man was able to provide a detailed vehicle description and the license tag to authorities.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Ward’s vehicle later on Monday and attempted to make contact with the driver. Ward drove off and a chase began. Ward eventually crashed his vehicle and fled from the scene, police said.

A search that involved dogs and helicopters failed to find Ward.

Police have filed warrants for Ward’s arrest on charges of attempted armed robbery, discharge of a weapon in an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ward is considered armed and dangerous and police warn that no one should approach him. If Ward is spotted, call law enforcement.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.