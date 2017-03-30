Pregnant NC woman who was shot by boyfriend delivers baby, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — A pregnant woman who was shot by her boyfriend delivered her baby, Lexington Police said.

Police said 27-year-old Raven Cauthen had her baby Tuesday afternoon. Police said the baby is doing OK in the NICU at Baptist Medical. Cauthen is in the ICU.

Lexington Police said Cauthen, who was eight months pregnant, was shot by her boyfriend early Tuesday morning inside a home on Meredith Avenue.

The suspect led police on a car chase before crashing. No officers were hurt.

Police arrested Mondrail Jumar Woodberry, Cauthen’s boyfriend. Woodberry had lived with Cauthen since February and there had been no previous domestic violence calls at the home since they had lived there, police said.

Woodberry was charged with:

Attempted murder

Attempted murder of an unborn child

Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

Possession of firearm by a felon

Felony speeding to elude

Driving while license revoked

Felony possession of cocaine

The arresting officers and Woodberry weren’t injured in the crash. Woodberry is in Davidson County jail under a $705,000 secured bond.

