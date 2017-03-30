Risk of strong winds, isolated tornadoes for Central NC on Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Storms on Friday are expected to bring a risk of damaging winds and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

All of central North Carolina is currently at a marginal risk of severe weather for Friday. Marginal is lowest of five categories of risk for such weather.





The storms will be triggered by a cold front and area of low pressure coming from the Midwest.

While the strongest storms are expected to move through in the morning Friday, there could still be a few scattered rain showers Friday afternoon.

Rain is expected to move out and skies should clear by Friday night and remain that way into the weekend. Despite a cold front moving through behind the storms, temperatures will actually warm into the 70s Friday and this weekend.

