Bruce Springsteen band member unhappy with HB2 change

RALEOGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina’s rollback of the state’s “bathroom bill” doesn’t satisfy at least one member of Bruce Springsteen’s band, which canceled a concert last year over the law that limits LGBT protections.

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt tweeted Thursday that “It ain’t over until the LGBT community and the ACLU say it’s over.”

Those groups oppose the new bill, saying it still legalizes discrimination.

The new law eliminates a rule on transgender bathroom use. It also says state legislators — not local government or school officials — are in charge of policy on public restrooms.

House Bill 2 had also restricted local governments’ ability to enact nondiscrimination ordinances. Under the bill approved Thursday, local governments can’t pass new nondiscrimination protections for workplaces, hotels and restaurants until December 2020.

In April, Springsteen and the band canceled their show in Greensboro because of HB2, which Van Zandt described as an “evil virus.”