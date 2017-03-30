St. Augustine’s community remembers teen shot, killed during Spring Break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday, the family of a teenage St. Augustine’s University student killed in a shooting while home on spring break celebrated her life with the community.

Ayana McAllister, 18, was shot at a music video filming in Maryland last week.

Hundreds of family members, friends and St. Augustine’s students packed the school’s gym Thursday night to say goodbye to McAllister.

“I always had her with me growing up,” said sister N’Daja McAllister. “I even waited for her to go to college”

N’Daja McAllister was 13 months older than her sister and went to St. Augustine’s as well.

“This is the first trip that we’ve taken without her being a part of this family,” she said Thursday.

N’Daja McAllister said she’s decided to return to St. Augustine’s without her best friend, but that the decision was a hard one.

RELATED: St. Augustine’s student fatally shot at music video filming during Spring Break

“I feel like she would want me to go back,” she said.

Ayana’s father Anthony, a St. Augustine’s alumnus, said the support from his alma mater, friends and family have helped him get through a tough time.

And the whole family said their faith is helping them get through a tough time as well.

The family is honoring Ayana McAllister’s memory by creating a scholarship in her name. The family has raised more than $14,000. More information is available here.